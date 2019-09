- A man and woman have been indicted in the death of their prematurely born daughter just days after she was brought home from the hospital.

Katharine Wyndham White, 21, is charged with murder and Jason Paul Robin, 24, is charged with capital murder.

10-week-old Jazmine Robin, died on July 15, 2018, just 12 days after she was brought home. An autopsy showed that she died from being struck in the head. She had bruises on her face and scalp and 96 fractures, including 71 rib fractures and a cracked skull, according to the autopsy.

Houston police detectives were called to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital by staff who said the child had "clearly inflicted head trauma."

In May 2019, prosecutors received the final autopsy report.

Robin was originally charged with murder and White was originally charged with injury to a child by omission, but the charges were upgraded.