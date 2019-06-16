< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Community thanks Tim Miller, Quanell X for bringing Maleah Davis home Community thanks Tim Miller, Quanell X for bringing Maleah Davis home

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 16 2019 10:00PM CDT

Video Posted Jun 16 2019 09:38PM CDT

Updated Jun 17 2019 05:48AM CDT By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 16 2019 10:00PM CDT

Video Posted Jun 16 2019 09:38PM CDT

Updated Jun 17 2019 05:48AM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413022179-413022154" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413022179" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - To mark Father’s Day, a group called Smart Scholars Foundation paid tribute to Maleah Davis by recognizing community activists Tim Miller and Quanell X for their roles in helping bring her body back to Texas.</p> <p>"I don’t need recognition for that. If you want to know the truth, I don’t need any awards," Miller said. "The biggest award and reward for me was to be able to carefully help pack her in that container, put her in the airplane right beside us and I will remember forever the second the airplane touched down, saying, 'Baby you’re back home.'"</p> <p>Quanell X was not at the tribute, but his daughters accepted a group’s award.</p> <p>Groups are also continuing to gather and pray in front of the apartment where Maleah Davis lived in southwest Houston.</p> <p> </p> <p class="MsoPlainText" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p> </p> <p><strong><u>RELATED</u></strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis</b></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side"><b>Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26</b></a></li> <li><b><a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/June_17_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7404285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/June_17_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7404285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/June_17_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7404285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/June_17_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7404285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/June_17_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7404285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following very heavy rain overnight and into this morning, the rest of this week looks hotter and more humid. Today will bring a few scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. On Tuesday, there is a chance for a few storms with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week looks hit and humid with muggy mid 90s each day.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App " Follow Me " option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hundreds-stranded-after-flight-delays-cancellations-due-to-severe-weather" title="Hundreds stranded after flight delays, cancellations due to severe weather" data-articleId="413047066" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Deneige Broom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds stranded after flight delays, cancellations due to severe weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of travelers were left stranded at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after overnight storms.</p><p>More than 70 incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed.</p><p>The account for the airport tweeted, "If you are flying today, be aware that #weather impacts from overnight storms may affect your flight. Contact your carrier for the most up-to-date information."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ragu-pasta-sauces-recalled-due-to-possible-plastic-fragments" title="Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments" data-articleId="413021072" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.</p><p>Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.</p><p>Publix said two of the varieties were sold in its stores; however, the manufacturer noted the affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/64319673_2385067824879512_2931051331089072128_n_1560769554015_7404352_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="64319673_2385067824879512_2931051331089072128_n_1560769554015.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-stranded-after-flight-delays-cancellations-due-to-severe-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_7404274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hundreds_stranded_after_delays__cancella_0_20190617103927"/> </figure> <h3>Hundreds stranded after flight delays, cancellations due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-thanks-tim-miller-ouanell-x-for-bringing-maleah-davis-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/thank%20you_1560740423585.JPG_7404140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="thank you_1560740423585.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Community thanks Tim Miller, Quanell X for bringing Maleah Davis home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/bettencourt-not-invited-to-abbott-property-tax-bill-signing-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_20190616131123"/> </figure> <h3>Bettencourt not invited to Abbott property tax bill signing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 