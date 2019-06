- The memorial service for the Kemah police chief who was killed in a boating accident is scheduled for Friday.

Chief Chris Reed's body was recovered Sunday after he fell off his boat near the Texas City Dike.

Reed was also a former paratrooper in the Army, an MMA fighter, a referee, a coach and a member of the Clear Creek ISD board of trustees.

The service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Clear Creek Community Church located at 999 FM 270 in League City.

Kemah police say there will be no procession following the service.