- The body of 17-year-old boy who was reported missing while swimming at Surfside Beach has been found, police say.

Police say the body was found around 10 a.m. The teen’s identity has not been released.

The teen was reported missing on Sunday night after not making it back to shore while swimming with friends.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse was also diverted.

Several agencies were involved in the search.