- Nearly 5,000 employees of Clear Creek Independent School District are receiving a significant compensation package, the district announced Monday.

The compensation package includes a 4% to 9.49% pay raise for classroom teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, and an across the board 3.5% increase for all other employees. There's also a new competitive hourly rate for school bus drivers.

Employee health care premium will get an increase from the district’s contribution, too.

“The success of our school district is contingent on recruiting and retaining a high quality staff,” said Dr. Greg Smith, Superintendent of Schools. “This board-approved compensation package reflects our commitment to our employees and ensures Clear Creek ISD is a destination for those who have a heart for children.”

The Clear Creek ISD School Board unanimously approved $11.3 million in direct salary increases for existing employees as well as $370,000 to offset the rising cost of healthcare premiums for those employees on TRSActive Care.

As part of the overall compensation package, the district will also increase the starting salary for teachers from $53,600 to $55,750.

Under House Bill 3, the Texas Legislature approved new funding for public education. Clear Creek ISD is projected to receive $14.7 million in additional school funding.

The school district is investing more than $14.2 million of that increase in employees through pay raises, health care contributions, starting salaries, and new staff for a growing school district.

“The board is pleased to far surpass the legal requirements under House Bill 3. The school board values each employee, from our bus drivers to our teachers. We know what they do every day positively impacts children’s lives,” said Dr. Laura DuPont, Board President.