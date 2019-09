A former student who was reported to be in possession of a weapon prompted a precautionary lockdown that has now been lifted at Langham Creek High School, school officials say.

All students are safe.

According to a letter sent to parents from the principal, officers received a tip around 9:50 a.m. that a former student inside the school had a weapon. Officials say the suspect fled the school, officers quickly apprehended him, and a weapon was discovered to be in his possession.

The school was placed in lockdown mode as a precaution and officers issued the “all clear” around 10:30 a.m.

Langham Creek High School will release students at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Due to the high volume of parents that reported to the campus to reunite with students, we have made the decision to initiate an early release for Langham Creek High School only.

The transportation department has been notified and we are awaiting drivers and buses to report to the campus. We anticipate dismissal occurring at approximately 12:45 p.m. To allow for an orderly dismissal, we will stagger the release times for students.

We thank you for your patience as we work through this process.

Sincerely,

David Hughes

Principal

This letter was sent to Langham Creek parents about the incident on Friday:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Today at approximately 9:50 a.m., CFISD police officers received a tip that a former student inside of Langham Creek High School was reported to be in possession of a weapon.

The suspect fled the school and officers quickly apprehended him. A weapon was discovered in his possession and the school entered “Lockdown” mode as a precautionary measure. Once officers issued an “all clear” shortly after 10:30 a.m., the campus began the process of lifting the lockdown and initiated the Standard Reunification Method protocol.

Unfortunately, inaccurate information was reported this morning by local media, inciting an unnecessary panic. Although reunification is not required, campus staff are working diligently to reunite parents and students for those who choose to pick up students early. Reunification is taking place in the multipurpose gym. Parents are asked to park in the west parking lot.

Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan. We work diligently to respond to all reports in an effort to maintain a safe school environment for all students and staff at Langham Creek High School.

Sincerely,

David Hughes

Principal