CFISD: Students safe after ex-student reported with weapon at Langham Creek HS addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/cfisd-pd-langham-creek-hs-is-safe-reports-of-shots-fired-are-false" addthis:title="CFISD: Students safe after ex-student reported with weapon at Langham Creek HS"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428669365.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428669365");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/vlcsnap-2019-09-13-12h54m02s226_1568397491863_7656592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/vlcsnap-2019-09-13-12h54m02s226_1568397491863_7656592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-09-13-12h54m02s226_1568397491863.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/langham_1568389516761_7656339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="langham_1568389516761.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428669365-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/vlcsnap-2019-09-13-12h54m02s226_1568397491863_7656592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-13-12h54m02s226_1568397491863.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/langham_1568389516761_7656339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Sep 13 2019 10:38AM CDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:58PM CDT A former student who was reported to be in possession of a weapon prompted a precautionary lockdown that has now been lifted at Langham Creek High School, school officials say. All students are safe.

According to a letter sent to parents from the principal, officers received a tip around 9:50 a.m. that a former student inside the school had a weapon. Officials say the suspect fled the school, officers quickly apprehended him, and a weapon was discovered to be in his possession.

The school was placed in lockdown mode as a precaution and officers issued the "all clear" around 10:30 a.m.

Langham Creek High School will release students at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Due to the high volume of parents that reported to the campus to reunite with students, we have made the decision to initiate an early release for Langham Creek High School only. We anticipate dismissal occurring at approximately 12:45 p.m. To allow for an orderly dismissal, we will stagger the release times for students.

We thank you for your patience as we work through this process.

Sincerely,

David Hughes

Principal

This letter was sent to Langham Creek parents about the incident on Friday:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Today at approximately 9:50 a.m., CFISD police officers received a tip that a former student inside of Langham Creek High School was reported to be in possession of a weapon.

The suspect fled the school and officers quickly apprehended him. A weapon was discovered in his possession and the school entered "Lockdown" mode as a precautionary measure. Once officers issued an "all clear" shortly after 10:30 a.m., the campus began the process of lifting the lockdown and initiated the Standard Reunification Method protocol.

Unfortunately, inaccurate information was reported this morning by local media, inciting an unnecessary panic. Although reunification is not required, campus staff are working diligently to reunite parents and students for those who choose to pick up students early. Reunification is taking place in the multipurpose gym. Parents are asked to park in the west parking lot. We work diligently to respond to all reports in an effort to maintain a safe school environment for all students and staff at Langham Creek High School.

Sincerely,

David Hughes

Principal More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sue Lovell  Houston mayoral candidate" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston mayoral candidate Sue Lovell about I-45 expansion, pay parity for Houston firefighters, the Harding Street raid , the city budget and city hall politics.</p><p> </p><p>Currently, there are 11 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/huston-injury-report" title="Huston injury report" data-articleId="428896565" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Injury_report_9_15_19_0_7658553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Injury_report_9_15_19_0_7658553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Injury_report_9_15_19_0_7658553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Injury_report_9_15_19_0_7658553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Injury_report_9_15_19_0_7658553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Injury report 9-15-19" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Huston injury report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 11:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Here's a look at the Houston injury report for September 15, 2019.</p><p>The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars today at NRG Stadium</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/houston-police-en-route-to-residence-where-man-is-holding-pregnant-girlfriend-hostage" title="Houston Police en route to residence where man is holding pregnant girlfriend hostage" data-articleId="428860186" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_holding_pregnant_girlfriend_hostage__0_7658340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_holding_pregnant_girlfriend_hostage__0_7658340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_holding_pregnant_girlfriend_hostage__0_7658340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_holding_pregnant_girlfriend_hostage__0_7658340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_holding_pregnant_girlfriend_hostage__0_7658340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Police en route to residence where man is holding pregnant girlfriend hostage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 11:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston Police is reporting a potential hostage situation in southeast Houston. </p><p>Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations Teams are en route to a residence in the 1700 block of Alta Vista on reports a male is barricaded inside and holding his pregnant girlfriend as a hostage. Call initially received about 9:20 pm as a disturbance. More Stories Featured Videos What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harris_county_tax_hike_0_20190915150428"/> </figure> <h3>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_20190915145910"/> </figure> <h3>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_20190915150024"/> </figure> <h3>Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div 