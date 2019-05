- Nurses in the Houston area are invited to kick off National Nurses Week with a celebration at the John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science.

The event on May 6 runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free food, music, entertainment and more will be available. There will also be raffles and prizes.

Industry guests will be in attendance.

You need to RSVP online to get free access and parking.

For more information about the event and to RSVP, click here.