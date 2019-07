- Houston police say a carjacking suspect that was arrested overnight was out on bond for a capital murder charge and another suspect had two prior robbery convictions.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Houston around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A woman told police that she was arriving home from work when she was approached by two armed men who pistol-whipped her and stole her Jeep.

Authorities say officers located the Jeep and attempted to stop the driver, but the suspects led police on a pursuit. The chase ended when the Jeep struck a tree.

Police say the passenger was immediately taken into custody, and the driver was later found hiding under a horse trailer by a K9.

According to Chief Art Acevedo, one of the suspects was out on bond for capital murder and the other had two prior robbery convictions.