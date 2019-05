- Police are asking for public’s help identifying two burglary suspects who they say broke into a business and got away with multiple English and French bulldogs valued at over $44,000.

According to Crime Stoppers, the two suspects burglarized a building located in the 11500 block of East F.M. 1960 around 3:30 a.m. on April 29.

The incident was captured on video. Police say the suspects broke the front window to the business, loaded the puppies into duffle bags, exited the building, and fled in a black newer model Honda Accord with unique wheels.

The suspects remained covered with masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

Police say three puppies have been returned since the burglary.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).