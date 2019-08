- The former high school football coach found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife is expected back in court today for a bond hearing.

David Temple will find out if he will stay in jail or be able to bond out as he waits for sentencing.

In his re-trial earlier this month, jurors found temple guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Belinda, inside their home in Katy in 1999.

A judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

In the Spring, a new jury will decide how much time he will serve.

Temple faces up to life in prison.

