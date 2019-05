- Authorities have identified the body found under a mattress in a southwest Houston condo as a man reported missing in March.

According to medical examiner's office, the remains were identified as 24-year-old Carlos Rios.

On April 18, his body was found wrapped in a blanket under a mattress in the condo where he lived. The cause of death is unclear.

According to authorities, a man who was buying the condo was cleaning out the unit but noticed a smell and called deputies. Deputies responded to the scene and found the remains.

