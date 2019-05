- History will soon be on the move.

The Battleship Texas will be leaving La Porte for repairs and a new home.

The ship is more than 100 years old and was involved in both World Wars.

The foundation says the ship only gets about 80,000 paid visitors a year at the San Jacinto Battleground Historic Site. They say that’s not enough to maintain the ship.

Texas lawmakers just passed a bill calling for $35 million in repairs before it's taken to its new home.

Right now, no specific site has been chosen. The foundation says it will be somewhere on the upper Texas coast.

They hope to move the ship for repairs by the end of the year.