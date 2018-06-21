Audubon Center for Birds of Prey releases 600th rehabilitated eagle

- The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, in Maitland, Florida, released its 600th rehabilitated bald eagle on Thursday.

This eagle was rescued by the center in March, due to a territory fight. Since the rescue, the eagle has undergone clinical treatment and rehab. The center treats 60 to 80 bald eagles annually.

Audubon Florida and the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey are dedicated to conserving Florida's environment and eagle habitat. Learn more here:

Website: http://auduboncenterforbirdsofprey.org

Donate: http://GivetoAudubonFlorida.org