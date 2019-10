- A suspect is in custody after an attempted kidnapping at Humble High School on Monday afternoon.

School officials say an 18-year-old male was seen attempting to physically force a female student to get into his vehicle and leave campus with him shortly after 2 p.m.

A gun was spotted in his vehicle.

Fortunately, the female student did not leave with him and got away unharmed.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle, drove to the City of Humble Police Department, and surrendered.

While he was being pursued by police, the high school went into lockdown until we had more information about the incident, and then went into lockout-secure-the-perimeter until the suspect was in custody.

Police notified the school around 2:45 p.m. that the suspect was in custody.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged the 18 year old with aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third degree felony.

He is not enrolled in school.