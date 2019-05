- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas.

Ariel Smith is missing from Henderson. She was last seen around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the alert, 41-year-old Lamarcus Smith is a suspect. He may be driving a red 2011 GMC with Texas Disabled Veteran License Plates DV9SLM.

Ariel is described as a black female, 2’1”, 39 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Lamarcus is described as a black male, 6’0”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his chest and right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.