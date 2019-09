- All METRO bus and rail service is stopped due to inclement weather.

All HOV Lane are also closed down.

Several counties are under a flash flood emergency, including Harris County. Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area, and flash flood warnings have been issued for several areas.

Dozens of high-water locations have been reported across the Greater Houston area. Drivers are urged to avoid travel.