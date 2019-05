- The Houston Museum of Natural Science is hosting an adults-only sleepover – with dinosaurs!

The museum will hold the Adult Overnight on August 3.

Tickets include dinner and drinks under “Moon” by Luke Jerram, a flashlight tour of the Morian Hall of Paleontology, and a self-guided tour of the Death by Natural Causes exhibit.

Attendees will also be treated to a 90-minute magic show by Ben Jackson and a giant screen theater show.

A late-night snack, breakfast, and a t-shirt are also included.

The cost of registration is $200, but HMNS members can receive a discount. All attendees must be 21 years or older.

Visit the HMNS website for full details and how to register.