A happy ending - photos find their way home through Facebook post

Displaced Houston resident Margaret Chong Chenier found some joy when she was reunited with a family album that floated away during the recent floods.

Chong Chenier was lucky that another local, Lauren Thompson Miller , fished the album out of the water and shared the images in a Facebook post with the hope of finding the owner.

Fortunately, through the power of social media, Chong Chenier found the post and left a comment claiming ownership of the album.

Chong Chenier told Storyful that Thompson Miller delivered the album to a service apartment she’s currently staying in on September 5 and that she’s currently drying the photos.

Credit: Facebook/Lauren Thompson Miller via Margaret M. Chong Chenier via Storyful