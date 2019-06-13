The health department visited the jail to coordinate response efforts including vaccinating jail staff and inmate and isolation and quarantine guidelines.
“Given the inherent nature of a facility like a jail, with lots of people in a relatively small space, it’s not uncommon to see infectious diseases spread in this manner,” Dr. Persse continued. “The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly and appropriately when it became apparent there was a problem.”
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:23AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:29AM CDT
Governor Greg Abbott will be in Houston on Thursday to sign legislation related to disaster relief and preparedness.
Gov. Abbott will host the bill signing ceremony at Gallery Furniture. He will be joined by local elected officials and members of the Houston community.
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:17AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:14AM CDT
The Schlitterbahn Waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston are being sold to a new owner.
Schlitterbahn says Cedar Fair has entered into an agreement to purchase the Galveston location and the New Braufels location, including the resort.
The waterparks in South Padre and Corpus Christi will remain in the Schlitterbahn brand family through the 2019 season.
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:54AM CDT
A state appeals court has ordered Houston firefighters and the City to go back into mediation for Proposition B.
Last month, the voter approved Proposition B was ruled unconstitutional. The Firefighters’ Union appealed that ruling.
Today’s court order puts that appeal on hold and orders the Union and the City to return to mediation.