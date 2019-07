- Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a truck crashed into a ditch near Waller.

Harris County deputies are investigating the crash on Stokes Road. A deputy arrived on the scene and pulled out a 12-year-old girl that was submerged in water.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 12-year-old girl and two others were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. The sheriff says two more people, ages 20 and 24, were also hurt.

(2)Correction: it was a pickup truck. Preliminary info on Stokes: a truck went across the road and into a ditch. Upon arrival, a deputy pulled the 12-yr old that was submerged in some water. She was taken by ground & now has been LifeFlighted #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Z7inoD57O0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that the truck the five people were in went across the road and into a ditch.