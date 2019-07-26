< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story420407469" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420407469-420410589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-07h51m19s159_1564145496215_7551068_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey</figcaption>
</figure>
<a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close">
<i class="fa fa-close"></i>
</a>
</div>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/4-fbi-agents-honored-for-150-rescues-during-hurricane-harvey">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:26AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> efforts during Hurricane Harvey.</p><p>The agents will be presented with the U.S. Department of Justice's Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery.</p><p>U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Mayor Sylvester Turner, Assistant FBI Director Jill Tyson, and Executive Assistant Chief of Houston Police Matt Slinkard will be at the ceremony.</p><p>The FBI agents were called in to help evacuate a flooded apartment complex in the Greenspoint area when flooding from Harvey reached its peak. They are credited with bringing more than 100 citizens and police officers to safety. They also helped rescue 30 Houston police officers from a flooded police substation and 20 citizens from a nearby apartment complex that was surrounded by floodwater.</p><p>The award was created 10 years ago. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HazMat spill near US-59 has feeder lanes shut down from Highway 6 to Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A HazMat spill has shut down the north and southbound feeder lanes of Highway 6 to Kensington Drive at US 59.</p><p>This happened at around 7:00 p.m. The city of Sugar Land sent out a tweet warning residents that lanes will be closed into the overnight hours and asking drivers to avoid the area.</p><p>FOX 26 will keep you updated as details become available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/fox-26-news-brief-for-friday-july-26-2019" title="Fox 26 News Brief for Friday, July 26, 2019" data-articleId="420504342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Friday__July_26__2_0_7552378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Friday__July_26__2_0_7552378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Friday__July_26__2_0_7552378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Friday__July_26__2_0_7552378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Friday__July_26__2_0_7552378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News Brief for Friday, July 26, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox 26 News Brief for Friday, July 26, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jonathan Martin, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">Lauren Moos</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>$100 million was approved towards a $7 billion project to expand a major part of I-45 has been approved, despite protests from North Houston residents and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.</p><p>Deputies responded to a domestic violence call, which turned into a shoot-out and a manhunt.</p><p>Families living in several Dickinson neighborhoods are fed-up with vandals targeting their vehicles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/domestic-violence-call-ends-in-a-shootout" title="Domestic violence call ends in a shootout" data-articleId="420500474" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Domestic_violence_call_ends_in_a_shootou_0_7552288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Domestic_violence_call_ends_in_a_shootou_0_7552288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Domestic_violence_call_ends_in_a_shootou_0_7552288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Domestic_violence_call_ends_in_a_shootou_0_7552288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Domestic_violence_call_ends_in_a_shootou_0_7552288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter John Donnelly" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Domestic violence call ends in a shootout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was the helicopters overhead that caught his attention and made Jesus Vidales look out the window and see a man scaling the fence in his backyard.</p><p>"About twenty minutes go by and the cops are passing by and they're with their k9 and i ask them if they're looking for that dude. 