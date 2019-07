- Three suspects have been arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy, who has been identified as Guillermo Reyes Jr., in the parking lot of an HEB in Cleveland on July 17.

Authorities arrested Javier Lopez, 17, Eliud Barberena-Mota, 17, and a 15-year-old suspect. All suspect have been charged with capital murder, police say.

Cleveland police believe Barberena-Mota is the alleged “trigger man” in the case. Bond for Barberena-Mota and Javier Lopez is set at $2 million.

Investigators believe the motive in the shooting was robbery. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Department’s-CID division, Phone # (281) 592-1185, (281) 592-2622.

