- Rough weather Wednesday night ended with three construction workers struck by lightning.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the crew was working on a home in the Sterling Lakes subdivision in Brazoria County.

The Iowa Colony Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office arrived and found a man unresponsive. They began CPR and the Iowa Colony Fire Department took over. After some time, they were able to get a pulse.

He was taken to the hospital along with the other two workers.