A happy ending - photos find their way home through Facebook post
Displaced Houston resident Margaret Chong Chenier found some joy when she was reunited with a family album that floated away during the recent floods.
Chong Chenier was lucky that another local, Lauren Thompson Miller, fished the album out of the water and shared the images in a Facebook post with the hope of finding the owner.
Fortunately, through the power of social media, Chong Chenier found the post and left a comment claiming ownership of the album.
Chong Chenier told Storyful that Thompson Miller delivered the album to a service apartment she’s currently staying in on September 5 and that she’s currently drying the photos.
Credit: Facebook/Lauren Thompson Miller via Margaret M. Chong Chenier via Storyful
UPDATE: WOOHOO! The owners have been found! We are excited to get this album home tomorrow. Thank you all for your help...Posted by Lauren Thompson Miller on Sunday, 3 September 2017