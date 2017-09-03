Harvey evacuees from Houston taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

Fourteen people were taken to the hospital on Saturday for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The six children and eight adults were Harvey evacuees from Houston.

Two EMS workers were also treated for high levels of carbon monoxide exposure.

Everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Bastrop County Emergency Services, first responders were dispatched to a home after four people were found to be unconscious. While first responders were on their way, that number increased to fourteen.

After investigating the home, first responders learned that a vent on a hot water heater was venting carbon monoxide into the home instead of outside of the home.

According to Cheif Josh Gill, it was a blessing that it turned out this way. "They would've died in their sleep. There would've been fourteen fatalities this morning when somebody discovered them."

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is toxic. Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause dizziness, nausea, tiredness and confusion, as well as loss of consciousness and seizures.

"If they would've went to sleep, more than likely all of them would've died. If the mom would've just taken the children that passed out at first and went to the hospital and left the rest of them, when she came back more than likely those that stayed at the house would've died as well," said Chief Gill.

It is recommended that you purchase carbon monoxide detectors for your homes.