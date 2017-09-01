Corona woman finds frog in her salad; keeps it as pet

- A woman in Corona, CA, was left a little jumpy after she says she found a frog in a Taylor Farms salad she bought at her local Target.

Becky Garfinkel posted photos of the frog in the salad to her Facebook page, writing, "This is the most disgusting thing I have seen. Yes that's a frog, a live frog from my spring mix I got from your store today. I discovered him after eating almost my entire salad and almost stabbed him. The worst for me is that I'm a very strict vegetarian due to meat allergies."

Garfinkel tells us she kept the little guy as a pet.

"He survived so much I couldn't bare the thought of him dying or getting hurt by dumping him," she said.

Garfinkel says she reached out to Target and a report on Fox News says Target responded that it is looking into the issue and is reaching out to Taylor Farms.

