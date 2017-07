- Summer is in full swing and that means a lot of people hitting the beaches in Galveston.

There is one particular danger you need to be ready for when you go in the ocean: rip currents.

The Galveston Beach Patrol held a demonstration today to show exactly what to do if you're caught in one of these currents.

There have already been about 100 rip current rescues so far this year.

Typically, there are 200 each year.