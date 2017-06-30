Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport; 2 hospitalized
SANTA ANA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A small plane crashed Friday morning on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway near John Wayne airport in Santa Ana.
Two people were on board and were taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Officials indicated the plane is a twin-engine Cessna 310. It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash.
Update: NB 405 at MacArthur reopened, SB remains closed. JWA airfield remains closed to arrivals, departures not affected. #FlyJWA— John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017
One lane of the southbound side is open to traffic. The northbound side is open.
Several people posted video and photos of the crash scene on social media:
Just saw a plane just crash land on the 405 freeway right in front of me! Scariest thing I've ever seen! @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8x2OFjgli9— Christian (@TubbyR) June 30, 2017
Plane crash at @JohnWayneAir pic.twitter.com/jNWQmGE1A6— Steven Charles (@BasedClapp) June 30, 2017
Small aircraft crashed on 405 at John Wayne #crash #johnwayne #405 pic.twitter.com/aQSOwtuSZi— Rafi Mamalian (@rafimama) June 30, 2017
Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS— K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017
So....a plane crashed across from my work like 10 minutes ago... pic.twitter.com/F61K8czecZ— Jamel Alston (@jamelawlston) June 30, 2017
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
