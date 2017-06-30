Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport; 2 hospitalized

Posted: Jun 30 2017 12:16PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 12:41PM CDT

SANTA ANA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A small plane crashed Friday morning on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway near John Wayne airport in Santa Ana.

Two people were on board and were taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition. 

Officials indicated the plane is a twin-engine Cessna 310. It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash.

One lane of the southbound side is open to traffic. The northbound side is open.

Mobile app users: Click here for video

Several people posted video and photos of the crash scene on social media:

 

 

Exciting day at the office... #orangecounty #fire #smokesignalsgonewrong

A post shared by James Griffey (@j_griffey) on

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston