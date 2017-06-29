Two separate brush fires scorch hills of Calabasas, Malibu Canyon

- A brush fire is burning in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews are at the scene.

#Stokes IC in Calabasas 3rd alarm 220 FF on scene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 29, 2017

Los Angeles County fire crews are now responding to a second brush fire near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu.

That brush fire burning near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu has scorched about four acres, and no structures are immediately threatened, according to fire crews at the scene.

