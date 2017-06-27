Firefighters battling 902-acre Mart Fire in Highland; mandatory evacuations lifted

- Another fire breaks out in Southern California. Firefighters are battling a 902-acre brush fire in Highland called the 'Mart Fire' and is threatening nearby homes and structures.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m.





Highway 330 is closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak until further notice, according to fire officials.

Brush fire at the base of Highway 330, burning both sides of the highway. @SBCOUNTYFIRE handling. Please avoid the area so all can work — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) June 27, 2017



One structure is reported to have burned and it's believed to possibly be a water and power building.



EVACUATION CENTERS:

Highland YMCA (opened @1815)

7793 Central Ave

Highland, CA 92346



PETS

Devore Animal Shelter

19777 Shelter Way

San Bernardino, CA 92407



According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the mandatory evacuations for the Mart Fire have been lifted and Highway 330 will be reopened at 9:30 p.m.

Evacuations for the #MartFire are now lifted. HWY 330 will be reopened @ 9:30 pm. Deputies will remain in the area overnight @HighlandPolice — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 28, 2017

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 330 is closed from Interstate 210 to Live Oak Drive near Running Springs. Motorists heading to Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Arrowbear, Green Valley Lake use Highway 18. Heading to the Big Bear valley use Highway 38.



SMOKE IMPACTS:

Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs residents will see and smell smoke. Residents of the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley) will see the smoke column to the south.



