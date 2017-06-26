AAA: Summer gas prices at lowest levels in 12 years

- Gas prices are at their lowest summer prices in 12 years, according to AAA.



Since June 1, Florida gas prices averaged $2.31, which is about 1 cent less than the same period last year, and the lowest since 2005. It was $2.16 then.



"Lower gas prices will make it more enticing for Americans to take extended, or more frequent road trips this summer," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokeman. "And when travelers spend less at the pump, they are left with extra cash to spend on lodging, shopping, and dining out."



Prices statewide averaged about $2.21 on Sunday, yet motorists are beginning to find prices under $2 a gallon at various service stations across Florida.



Florida ranks 22nd among states with the lowest daily average price for gasoline.