Working in the Houston heat this 1st weekend of summer

Summer is only in its first week and the season is certainly making it’s presence known with heat advisories West of Houston and hot temperatures here at home.

When you are looking for fun in the Houston heat a pool or splash pad like the one at Discovery Green are perfect places to play and stay cool but when you have to work in the heat, now that’s a different story.

On a day when the temperatures are threatening to reach 100 I have just one question.

"Why are we working out in the heat today?” I laugh as I ask a lady who is beautifully painting the outside of the Children’s Museum of Houston.

Ok “why” may not be the best question but knowing “how” to beat the heat is imperative. “So how are you staying cool while working in the heat?” I ask her. "Drinking lots of water, lots of liquid, staying hydrated,” she answers.

From construction crews to tree trimmers to painters plenty of people are putting in time working hard in the hot Houston summer sun.

We ran into a wise old restaurant greeter who’s actually not very old and who’s working indoors but he’s sitting right by an open door. With that said, he seems to have a profound point.

“Do you have any tips to staying cool in the heat?“ I ask him. ‘Um, don’t stand by an open door,” he answers.

If you are toiling in these tremendously hot temperatures you are not alone.

Servers at Niko Niko’s downtown are waiting on customers underneath fans spraying a mist of cool water.

We saw other workers sitting it out for a bit in the shade but one hot weather worker has a unique approach to surviving the summer heat.

"Ignore it. (You don’t even pay attention to it?) No ma’am. What heat? What is that? That’s the key. Just keep working,” he explains as he does just that, continuing to unload drinks from his delivery truck.