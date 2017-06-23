Beating the heat during Houston's first weekend of summer

- Houston may not be under a heat advisory but with the temperature threatening to top 100-degrees on this third day of summer it is certainly a scorcher.

We caught up with some kids in Downtown Houston who aren’t having any trouble keeping cool. The children at Discovery Green truly have the right idea. They are enjoying the splash pad to the fullest and finding a way to beat the Houston heat.

In the Bayou City, Mother Nature is once again soaking us with intense weather.

"My eyes are drooping because it’s so hot,” explains one little girl. Yep, this time the sky is showering us with extreme sun rays but the same thing some used when Cindy stormed our way is working now to shield from the scorching sun. It seems umbrellas offer protection from the sun and rain.

So how are Houston families fairing as the first weekend of summer gets off to a sizzling start? Well, some kiddos are already protesting the temperature. "Mom hurry up turn the car on. Let’s go,” whines one mom as she mocks her kids.



"Oh it’s so hot today I can barely stand,” says another little girl. "I wish there was air conditioning outside,” adds her sister.



Some are getting to know new friends because of all the heat. “I’m becoming very familiar with ice, freeze pops, cold water,” laughs one lady and many moms and dads are finding cool family outings, indoors. “We’re going inside the Children’s Museum and enjoying the nice cool air".



“We take inside field trips. We’re not doing much of anything outside today,” explains one Houston mother.



The City of Houston hasn’t opened any cooling centers yet when they are open we will let you know.