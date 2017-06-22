Katy teen with medical needs missing since Monday
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding Kassy Daniel.
The fifteen-year-old girl was last seen on Monday in Katy.
While there is no indication of foul play, authorities are seeking her whereabouts in order to verify her well-being.
Kassy reportedly has medical needs.
She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'2". She weighs about 110 lbs.
If anyone knows her location or has seen Kassy, contact the FBCSO at 281-341-4665.