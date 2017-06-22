Police chase ends in multiple-vehicle crash

- A police chase in northwest Houston ended in a multiple vehicle crash.

Police were trying to pull over the suspect for having open felony warrants, when the suspect fled.

Houston Police tell FOX 26 the chase started on the 1800 block of W. 26th in northwest Houston and ended at the 1200 block of West Tidwell at Wheatley.

The suspect crashed into six different vehicles and then attampted to flee on foot, but was caught.

The crash involved a compact car, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, an SUV, and others.

A crash victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Houston Fire Department treated other victims at the scene.