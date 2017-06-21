Flint airport stabbing being investigated as possible terror attack

- The stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Wednesday morning is being investigated as a possible terror act, according to FOX News.

BREAKING: Officer stabbed at airport in Flint, Mich., in possible terror act pic.twitter.com/5Hv7PSqF7U — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2017

The airport is currently closed as the investigation continues. The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was in critical condition. WNEM reports he's now in stable condition.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

An airport official wrote on social media that all passengers are safe at this time. The airport is closed until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for flight information.

Meanwhile, Flint officials say they have stationed police officers around City Hall out of caution. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday "the situation is under control" but officials sought to take "extra precautions." The municipal building remains open.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.