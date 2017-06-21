Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Florida girl

- A Florida Amber Alert issued early Wednesday for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy has been canceled.

The alert was issued after McCoy was reported missing in Milton, Florida, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton, wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip-flops.

Authorities said she may have been in the company of 27-year-old William Kavchak, described as a 6 foot, 2 inch tall white male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Kavchak goes by the nickname “Billy," and they may have been traveling in a Mercury Montego.

The alert was canceled around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the case has been resolved but there were no additional details released.