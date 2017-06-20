250-pound turtle saved from oceanside swimming pool
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Wildlife officials teamed up on Monday after discovering a 250-pound female turtle in an oceanside pool.
The loggerhead sea turtle was found in a person's pool in Islamorada, Florida.
It's nesting season in the Florida Keys, so it is possible that the turtle became disorientated after climbing ashore to lay eggs.
Officials thankfully were able to release the turtle back into the Atlantic Ocean after a brief exam.