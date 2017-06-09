Wake held for Johnny Hernandez

- Family and friends of Johnny Hernandez set aside Friday to mourn and pay their respects. His wake was held at San Jacinto Memorial Funeral Home.



"The death of John is going to help us, it's going to help us and the fruits are seen here, this is a family that started with a few of us and now is growing all over", says family friend Jorge Lopez.



Hernandez died on May 28 following an altercation outside of a Denny's in Crosby.



Terry Thompson and his wife Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson has been arrested for murder. Friday, the two bonded out at $100,000 dollars each.



FOX 26 News spoke with Terry Thompson's ex-fiancé who says they were together for about 7 years in the 1990s. She says back then, he went by his middle name Bryan and was leaving to join the Navy.



"To Cricket from Bryan Thompson, the best looking sailor in the Navy to a damn good woman", reads Eldridge from the back of a military portrait she says he gave her.



Eldridge told us that Thompson was not a racist man and hat she says she has a hard time believing he would purposefully kill someone.



"He would blow up at people in bars and things like that but he never got into a physically altercation. He never raised a hand to me, he never threatened me and I know that he did not do that intentionally. His intent was not to kill that poor man", says Eldridge.