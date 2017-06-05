Multiple deaths confirmed, shooting investigation underway

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has reported a shooting on Forsyth Road in Orlando.

Police went on to say that Forsyth Road is closed between University and SR-50.

Multiple deaths have been confirmed. The situation has now been contained. This is an ongoing investigation. The FBI has been called out to the scene.

Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017