Man photographed with toddler on motorcycle

- A photo of a man and a toddler on a motorcycle is stirring outrage on social media.

The picture was posted on Facebook Sunday and has since received dozens of comments and reactions.

The man who uploaded the image says it was taken at the Exxon by Tarkington High School in Liberty County.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office, they believe they have a possible name and are working to identify the man.

It is illegal for a child under the age of 5 to be on a motorcycle.