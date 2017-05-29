Sarasota family finds large gator in their swimming pool

- Many bay area residents plan to spend the day by the pool for Memorial Day, but one Sarasota family was surprised to find that a gator started the pool party a little early in theirs.

Sarasota deputies responded to a call in the Plantation neighborhood Monday morning after residents discovered a seven-to-eight foot gator in their pool.

MORE: Alligator snarls traffic on Veterans Expressway

Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and a trapper is relocating the gator.

The sheriff's office says the female gator broke right through the screen.

The sheriff's office posted video on Facebook with the caption: "Because no two days on patrol are ever the same..."

