SCDNR looking into photos of young alligator forced to drink beer

- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday they're looking into photos of a young alligator being forced to drink beer.

The SCDNR posted to Twitter that they are looking into this incident.

We have seen the photos of the kids pouring what appears to be beer down the throat of a young alligator. Our officers are looking into it. — SCDNR (@SCDNR) May 26, 2017

So far, no word on where in South Carolina this alleged incident occurred. SCDNR said they will release more information as it becomes available.