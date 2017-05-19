Hundreds attend memorial service for three siblings who died in house fire Local News Hundreds attend memorial service for three siblings who died in house fire

The family of 13-year-old Terrance Mitchell 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell is holding up better than expected according to Stephanie Davis, a cousin of the children's grandfather.

"They're relying on their faith to pull them through at this time," Davis said. "They have some low moments at times and other times we're remembering the joy of the children and making sure we focus on that as we move forward "

Davis says three relatives that were injured trying to save the children in the blaze have all been released from the hospital.

Their 61 year-old grandfather Pastor Bobby Johnson and their 34-year-old uncle Jarvis Johnson were unable to attend Friday nights memorial service due to the burns they sustained while trying to save the children.

They are expected to attend the children's funeral next Saturday.

The siblings 10-year-old brother Adrian who was also injured in the blaze is out of the hospital as well.

"He's the sunshine amazingly through all of this," Davis said "He keeps us up and he's energetic."

Davis says the family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

'"They've been watching the news they know people have been supporting them," said Davis.

Members of the Shenandoah Police Department who were the first to respond to the deadly also attended the memorial service.

The exact cause of the deadly blaze remains under investigation but Montgomery County Fire Marshall Jimmy Williams says it doesn't appear to be suspicious.