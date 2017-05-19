Serial rapist still on the loose, linked to 4 victims since 2013 Local News Serial rapist still on the loose, linked to 4 victims since 2013 The serial rapist who's terrorizing women in an apartment complex in The Woodlands is actually being linked to yet another victim.

- The serial rapist who’s terrorizing women in an apartment complex in The Woodlands is actually being linked to yet another victim.

On Wednesday a third woman was sexually assaulted inside her own home at the TrailPoint Apartment complex.

Since September, two other women have been sexually assaulted at the complex and now Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators say the suspect’s DNA from one of the apartment complex victims is a match for a fourth rape victim also in Montgomery County.

Investigators aren’t releasing whether the 2013 attack also took place at an apartment complex.