Serial rapist still on the loose, linked to 4 victims since 2013

THE WOODLANDS (FOX 26) - The serial rapist who’s terrorizing women in an apartment complex in The Woodlands is actually being linked to yet another victim.
On Wednesday a third woman was sexually assaulted inside her own home at the TrailPoint Apartment complex.
Since September, two other women have been sexually assaulted at the complex and now Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators say the suspect’s DNA from one of the apartment complex victims is a match for a fourth rape victim also in Montgomery County.
Investigators aren’t releasing whether the 2013 attack also took place at an apartment complex.
"I definitely want him off the street,” says one woman who lives in TrailPoint Apartments in The Woodlands where the rapist has struck three times, once in September and in October 2016 and now he has sexually assaulted a third woman in the same complex. She was just attacked at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"I’m moving out because this is the third time. I don’t want this to happen to anybody. (Your wife is just too concerned to stay here?) Yeah,” says one man who lives in the complex.
"I check my windows, my doors,” adds a woman who lives in TrailPoint.
In addition to the three sexual assaults at the apartment complex, Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives say DNA left by the suspect links the apartment victims to a fourth woman who was raped in 2013 in Montgomery County off of Highway 242.
"We think it’s a safe place here but now it’s hard to stay, to sleep. I have to watch everything, watch over my back,” says one woman.