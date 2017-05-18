Man suspected in three sexual attacks at same Woodlands Apartment complex Local News Man suspected in three attacks at same Woodlands Apartment complex

The most recent attack occurred at 3:30 Wednesday morning at the Trailpoint at the Woodlands apartments.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies say a 32-year-old woman woke up to find a man standing at the foot of her bed.

She screamed and he ran out the same unlocked door he used to gain entry into the apartment.

She was not sexually attacked but deputies believe he's the same man who committed two sexual attacks at the complex in September and October of last year.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Lieutenant Scott Spencer says there are several similarities in the three cases.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male in his twenties.

In all three cases he entered through an unlocked door so deputies are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and report any suspicious activity.