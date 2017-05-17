Federal, local law enforcement make arrests in notorious MS-13 gang sweep

- Authorities on Wednesday arrested about 20 suspects in connection with a federal RICO indictment against Mara Salvatrucha, a street gang also known as MS-13.

Federal and local law enforcement personnel arrested about half of the 42 defendants named in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment, with the other half already in custody, according to the U.S.

Attorney's Office.

A news conference was held Wednesday morning to discuss the arrests.

Among those on hand were Acting United States Attorney Sandra R. Brown, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Deirdre Fike, and Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck.

