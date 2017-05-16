Pasco hit-and-run caught on tape; search on for driver Local News Pasco hit-and-run caught on tape; search on for driver Dramatic video captured a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County on Monday. Now, authorities are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.

- Dramatic video captured a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County on Monday. Now, authorities are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a speeding SUV while riding his bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Holiday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling southbound on Windham Drive, approaching Moog Road. The driver sped through a stop sign, turned left onto Moog Road, and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV left the roadway and careened into a yard, hitting a mailbox, then collided with a parked car before striking one boy on his bicycle. The parked car was sent into a home nearby.

The SUV continued on to hit another mailbox. Debris from that impact struck a 12-year-old bicyclist. The SUV then fled the scene.

According to neighbors, the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was not seriously injured.

The vehicle. meanwhile, was described as a gold Ford Expedition with Florida tag GYCT99. The driver was described as a white male with light brown or blonde hair, 20 to 30 years of age.

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle and the drive. Anyone with information should contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-631-4020.

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer will have more on this story throughout the day.