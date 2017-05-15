Police: Man killed girlfriend inside Md. apartment, dumped body in dumpster [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Michael Proctor (Photo: Prince George's County Police Department) Local News Police: Man killed girlfriend inside Md. apartment, dumped body in dumpster A 35-year-old Maryland man has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing his girlfriend in their apartment and then disposing her body in a dumpster more than a month ago.

Prince George's County police have charged Michael Proctor with first- and second-degree murder. They are still searching for the body of the victim, 41-year-old Turkessa Paige.

"There's no closure," said Paige's uncle, Ronald Page. "And when there's no closure, it makes it harder and harder each day."

According to charging documents, Proctor told investigators that he and Paige had an argument inside their apartment on the 4500 block of Wheeler Road in Oxon Hill. He confessed to strangling Paige and said after she lost consciousness, he put her in a gray storage bin and transported her body to a dumpster on the 5300 block of Carswell Avenue in Camp Springs, about seven miles away.

That was on April 14. Police say Proctor confessed to what he did during an interview on May 12.

Paige's family say Paige had been trying to leave Proctor.

"To me, that's a coward," said Page. "That's a coward. You know, a man killing a woman because she wants to leave? You don't have that right."

He says his niece didn't deserve this.

"She was a bright person," Page said. "Joyful, up and running, laughing, smiling."

After such a senseless killing, Page says not being able to bury his niece only adds to the heartbreak.

"I'm glad he was caught because that part of it brings a little relief," said Page. "It would really bring it home once her body is found and, hopefully, it can be found."

Proctor is being held without bond.