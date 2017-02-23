Florida sheriff helps deliver baby outside hospital Local News Florida sheriff helps deliver baby outside hospital Oh baby! A sheriff in Florida was recruited to assist in the birth of a little girl on Thursday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, visiting a former co-worker, when a nurse yelled that a woman was having a baby in her car, which was parked in the hospital's parking lot. The nurse went running to the car and took the sheriff with her. While the nurse took care of mom, the sheriff did what he could do, taking directions from the nurse and watching over another child.

"I'm sitting there like a slack-eyed gawker, chin is down to the ground! I'm holding the 2-year-old m like please don't ask me to do anything. My legs were like cement," said Chitwood. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Boy, I would rather be out chasing someone with a gun -- that I know how to do!"

The sheriff took a selfie with nurse who helped mom in the parking lot.

"Even though I've watched the birth of three daughters, this is a little different when it's unexpected, it's inside of a car and you're right there, and I'm like, 'What am I supposed to do here rather then watch? I did a good job watching!"

The family later shared a photograph of baby Heidi with her big sister, mom and dad.